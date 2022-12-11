Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 1:10PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West-southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph. A few isolated gusts may approach 60 mph, especially east
of terrain.

* WHERE…In New Mexico: Hidalgo, Luna, Dona Ana, Sierra, and portions
of Grant and Otero county. In far west Texas: Hudspeth and El
Paso county.

* WHEN…From Monday late morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Loose objects and decorations may be lofted and damaged.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

