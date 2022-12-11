Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 1:09PM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2-6 inches and blowing snow.
* WHERE…Sacramento mountains and West Slopes.
* WHEN…Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest snow amounts are expected
above 7500 ft. Isolated areas with higher snow amounts are
possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to a combination of falling and
blowing snow. Use caution when traveling, especially in open
areas.