Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 1:09PM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2-6 inches and blowing snow.

* WHERE…Sacramento mountains and West Slopes.

* WHEN…Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest snow amounts are expected

above 7500 ft. Isolated areas with higher snow amounts are

possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to a combination of falling and

blowing snow. Use caution when traveling, especially in open

areas.