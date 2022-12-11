Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 11:16PM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Windy conditions causing areas of blowing snow.

