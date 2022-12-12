Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 2:50 PM

Blowing Dust Advisory issued December 12 at 2:50PM MST until December 12 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will focus along east
slopes of area mountains during the mid-afternoon and early
evening hours. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A Blowing Dust Advisory means that blowing dust will restrict
visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content