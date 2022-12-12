High Wind Warning issued December 12 at 2:28AM CST until December 14 at 4:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From this morning through early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher
elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be
especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Severe
turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying
light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.