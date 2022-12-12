High Wind Warning issued December 12 at 2:50PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will occur in

the early afternoon and evening hours.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.