Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 2:50PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will focus along east
slopes of area mountains during the mid-afternoon and early
evening hours. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A Blowing Dust Advisory means that blowing dust will restrict
visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution.