Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 5:46AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will focus along east

slopes of area mountains during the mid-afternoon and early

evening hours. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.