Winter Storm Warning issued December 12 at 1:24PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. A Winter Storm Warning means heavy amounts of snow is expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher totals possible. Windy conditions causing areas of blowing snow.

