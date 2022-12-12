Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 12 at 1:24PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
totals possible. Windy conditions causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County,
elevations above 7500 feet.

* WHEN…Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.
Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning means heavy amounts of snow is expected or
occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel
very hazardous or impossible.

