Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 1:24PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Sacramento Mountains below 7500 feet.
* WHEN…Late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.