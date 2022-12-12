Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 5:56AM MST until December 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher
totals possible. Windy conditions causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County.

* WHEN…Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become slick, snow packed, and hazardous.
Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

