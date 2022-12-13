Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 2:15AM CST until December 13 at 5:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 5 PM CST /4 PM MST/
this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Local blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

