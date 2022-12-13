Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 2:56AM MST until December 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Otero Mesa County. In Texas, Northern

Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin and Southern

Hudspeth Highlands Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be seen during the

mid-afternoon hours through the early evening hours. Areas of

blowing dust will be possible this afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.