Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 2:56AM MST until December 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Otero Mesa County. In Texas, Northern
Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin and Southern
Hudspeth Highlands Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be seen during the
mid-afternoon hours through the early evening hours. Areas of
blowing dust will be possible this afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.