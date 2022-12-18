Dense Fog Advisory issued December 18 at 5:27PM MST until December 19 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Visibility less than half a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet County.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Webcams are showing low visibilities
around the Village of Cloudcroft. Other areas in the higher
elevations of the Sacs may be affected over the next few hours.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.