Dense Fog Advisory issued December 18 at 5:27PM MST until December 19 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Webcams are showing low visibilities around the Village of Cloudcroft. Other areas in the higher elevations of the Sacs may be affected over the next few hours. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHAT…Visibility less than half a mile in dense fog.

