Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 19 at 6:02AM MST until December 19 at 9:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surface observations and NWS employee reporting lowered visibilities in these areas. A Freezing Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy spots on roads.

* WHERE…US-54, areas near Holloman AFB, Boles Acres, White Sands Visitor Center, Jornada Range, Buckhorn, and Gila Hot Springs. Areas along I-10 near Vado and Anthony.

* WHAT..Visibility less than a quarter of a mile due to freezing fog.

