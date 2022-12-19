Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 19 at 6:02AM MST until December 19 at 9:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT..Visibility less than a quarter of a mile due to freezing
fog.
* WHERE…US-54, areas near Holloman AFB, Boles Acres, White Sands
Visitor Center, Jornada Range, Buckhorn, and Gila Hot Springs.
Areas along I-10 near Vado and Anthony.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
icy spots on roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surface observations and NWS employee
reporting lowered visibilities in these areas.
A Freezing Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also,
be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.