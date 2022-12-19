Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 2:45PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
A strong cold front will race through West Texas and Southeast
New Mexico early Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the
winter season so far into the region.
At this time, the cold front is expected to reach northern Lea
County early morning Thursday, and and clear Presidio before evening.
Strong winds are anticipated along and behind the front. Highs on
Thursday will be reached early east of the Pecos, and plunge
during the afternoon. By early evening, wind chills of 20 degrees
Fahrenheit or lower are expected east of the Pecos.
Friday morning, temperatures will have plunged to the single
digits as far south as Marfa and Alpine, with teens expected in
the Big Bend Area and lower Trans Pecos. Bitterly cold wind chills
below zero will be possible throughout most of West Texas and
Southeast New Mexico.
Friday, temperatures will remain below freezing for almost
everyone with the exception of the Rio Grande Valley. Dangerous
wind chills will remain possible through Saturday morning.
Residents are urged to take precautions outdoors Thursday through
Saturday morning. Wear layered clothing and limit exposed skin
and time outside due to dangerously low wind chills. Take
precautions to protect pets and exposed pipes from cold
temperatures. Stay tuned to your favorite news source or the
latest forecast at weather.gov/maf for updates on this situation,
as details will likely change.