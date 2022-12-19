Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 6:41AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
A strong cold front will plow through West Texas and Southeast New
Mexico Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the winter season into
the region.
At this time, the cold front is expected to reach northern Lea
County mid morning Thursday, and and clear Presidio by or before
early evening. Windy conditions are anticipated along and behind
the front. Highs on Thursday will be reached early north of I-10,
and plunge during the afternoon. By early evening, wind chills of
20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower are expected from the Guadalupe
Mountains, to the Davis Mountains, to the lower Trans Pecos, and
areas north.
Thursday night, temperatures will plunge to the single digits as
far south as Marfa and Alpine, with teens expected in the Big Bend
Area and lower Trans Pecos. Bitterly cold wind chills below zero
will be possible throughout most of West Texas and Southeast New
Mexico.
Friday, temperatures will remain below freezing from the Guadalupe
Mountains, to the Davis Mountains, to the lower Trans Pecos, and
areas north. Dangerous wind chills will be possible through
Saturday morning.
Residents are urged to take precautions outdoors Thursday through
Saturday morning. Wear layered clothing and limit exposed skin
and time outside due to dangerously low wind chills. Take
precautions to protect pets and exposed pipes from cold
temperatures. Stay tuned to your favorite news source or the
latest forecast at weather.gov/maf for updates on this situation,
as details will likely change.