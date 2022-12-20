Special Weather Statement issued December 20 at 2:29PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
A strong cold front will race through West Texas and Southeast
New Mexico Thursday, ushering in the coldest air of the winter
season so far.
At this time, the cold front is expected to reach the northern
Permian Basin early Thursday morning, and reach the Rio Grande
during the evening. Strong winds are anticipated along and behind
the front. Highs on Thursday will be reached early east of the
Pecos, and plunge during the afternoon. By early evening, wind
chills in the 20s or lower are expected east of the Pecos.
Friday morning, temperatures will have plunged to the single
digits as far south as Marfa, with teens expected as far south as
the Big Bend area. Bitterly cold wind chills below zero will be
possible throughout most of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.
Friday, temperatures will remain below freezing for almost
everyone with the exception of along and near the Rio Grande. Very
cold temperatures continue Saturday morning with widespread teens
across the region.
Residents are urged to take precautions outdoors Thursday through
Saturday morning. Wear layered clothing and limit exposed skin
and time outside due to very low wind chills. Take precautions to
protect pets and exposed pipes from cold temperatures. Stay tuned
to your favorite news source or the latest forecast at
weather.gov/maf for updates on this situation, as details will
likely change.