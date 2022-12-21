Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 1:05PM MST until December 23 at 10:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Temperatures will fall
into the teens overnight with winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills
as low as 5 below zero.
* WHERE…Eastern Otero County in south-central New Mexico,
Hudspeth and Eastern El Paso Counties in far west Texas.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds combined with below freezing temperatures
will have significant impacts to exposed plants and pipes.
Dangerously low wind chills could be life threatening to pets
and people if exposed over time.
Take steps to ensure people and property are protected from cold
temperatures. Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.