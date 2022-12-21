Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:14PM CST until December 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.