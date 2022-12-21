Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
December 22, 2022 12:55 AM
Published 3:14 PM

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 21 at 4:14PM CST until December 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…From 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ Thursday to noon CST /11 AM
MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content