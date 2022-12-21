Skip to Content
December 22, 2022 12:55 AM
Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 4:14PM CST until December 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ Thursday to noon CST /11 AM
MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

