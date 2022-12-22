Freeze Warning issued December 22 at 1:25PM CST until December 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 9 above expected.

Considerable hard freeze will occur for all locations along the

Rio Grande.

* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, Central Brewster, and

Chisos Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing. Those with cold-sensitive plants or animals, or other

concerns related to freezing temperatures, should begin

preparations now for this freeze. If you have not already done

so, now is the time to make sure heaters are in proper working

order.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.