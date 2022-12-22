Freeze Warning issued December 22 at 4:14AM CST until December 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 14 expected. This
will be a considerable hard freeze for areas impacted.
* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, Central Brewster, and
Chisos Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.