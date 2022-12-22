High Wind Warning issued December 22 at 4:14AM CST until December 23 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph through this

afternoon. Then northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

65 mph this evening into Friday.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.