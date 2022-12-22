Wind Chill Advisory issued December 22 at 4:45AM CST until December 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ today to noon CST /11 AM MST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.