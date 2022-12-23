Freeze Warning issued December 23 at 2:18AM CST until December 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 9 above expected.
Considerable hard freeze will occur for all locations along
the Rio Grande.
* WHERE…Rio Grande Valley, Terrell, Central Brewster, and
Chisos Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. Those with cold-sensitive plants or animals, or
other concerns related to freezing temperatures, should begin
preparations now for this freeze. If you have not already done
so, now is the time to make sure heaters are in proper working
order.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.