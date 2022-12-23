High Wind Warning issued December 23 at 2:18AM CST until December 23 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…East to northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60
mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. Highest
winds location within Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.