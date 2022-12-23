Wind Chill Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51AM MST until December 23 at 10:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Temperatures will fall

into the teens overnight with winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills

as low as 5 below zero.

* WHERE…Eastern Otero County in south-central New Mexico,

Hudspeth and Eastern El Paso Counties in far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds combined with below freezing

temperatures will give us dangerously low wind chills which

could be life threatening to pets and people if exposed over

time.

Take steps to ensure people and property are protected from cold

temperatures. Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate

clothing, a hat, and gloves.