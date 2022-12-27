High Wind Warning issued December 27 at 11:04PM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, the Uplands of the
Bootheel Counties, and the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is high confidence for very strong
west to southwest winds in the higher terrain of the Gila
Region, the New Mexico Bootheel, and the Sacramento Mountains
Wednesday. The strongest winds will most likely be during
Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wet snow will also be falling
during this time, potentially reducing visibilities.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.