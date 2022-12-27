High Wind Warning issued December 27 at 1:56PM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is high confidence for very strong

west to southwest winds in the Sacramento Mountains Wednesday.

The strongest winds will most likely be during Wednesday

afternoon and evening. Wet snow will start to fall in the

afternoon, potentially reducing visibilities.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.