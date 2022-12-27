High Wind Warning issued December 27 at 2:29AM CST until December 29 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Today and tonight, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. Wednesday, southwest winds 40 to 60 mph with
gusts to 80 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to midnight CST /11 PM
MST/ Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.