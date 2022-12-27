Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 11:04PM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black

Range Foothills and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Northern

Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains and Salt Basin Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest westerly winds will be seen

Wednesday afternoon and late evening. Winds will be strongest

along east slopes of higher terrain.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.