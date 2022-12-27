Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:27PM MST until December 29 at 2:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 to 75 mph.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Wednesday to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds and heavy

wet snow on trees and power lines could cause extensive tree

damage and power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall forecast 3 PM Wednesday through 5

AM Thursday: Sierra Blanca Peak 10 to 12 inches, Cloudcroft and

Sunspot 7 to 10 inches, Apache Summit 5 to 8 inches. Snowfall

totals could be higher along ridge line and highest peaks.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com.