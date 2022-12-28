High Wind Warning issued December 28 at 2:13PM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, the Uplands of

the Bootheel, and the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is high confidence for very strong

west to southwest winds in the higher terrain of the Gila

Region, the New Mexico Bootheel, and the Sacramento Mountains

Wednesday. The strongest winds will most likely be during

Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wet snow will also be falling

at elevations above 7000 ft during this time, potentially

reducing visibilities and closing roads.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.