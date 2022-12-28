High Wind Warning issued December 28 at 2:47AM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, the Uplands of the
Bootheel, and the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is high confidence for very strong
west to southwest winds in the higher terrain of the Gila
Region, the New Mexico Bootheel, and the Sacramento Mountains
Wednesday. The strongest winds will most likely be during
Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wet snow will also be falling
at elevations above 7000 ft during this time, potentially
reducing visibilities and closing roads.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.