High Wind Warning issued December 28 at 2:59PM CST until December 29 at 4:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
CCA
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 85 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM CST /3 AM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.