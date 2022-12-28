Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 2:25PM CST until December 28 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southeast New Mexico Plains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Eastern Culberson, Davis, and Davis Mountains
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.