Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 8:55 PM
Published 1:25 PM

Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 2:25PM CST until December 28 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southeast New Mexico Plains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Eastern Culberson, Davis, and Davis Mountains
Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content