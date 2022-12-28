Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 28 at 2:29AM CST until December 28 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains
Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

