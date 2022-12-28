Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:56AM MST until December 29 at 2:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds and

heavy wet snow on trees and power lines could cause extensive

tree damage and power outages. Heavy snow and drifting could

close highways to traffic.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall forecast 2 PM Wednesday through 2

AM Thursday: Sierra Blanca Peak 10 to 12 inches, Cloudcroft and

Sunspot 6 to 10 inches, Apache Summit 5 to 8 inches. Snowfall

totals could be higher along ridge line and west/southwest

facing slopes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com.