Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:56AM MST until December 29 at 2:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds and
heavy wet snow on trees and power lines could cause extensive
tree damage and power outages. Heavy snow and drifting could
close highways to traffic.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall forecast 2 PM Wednesday through 2
AM Thursday: Sierra Blanca Peak 10 to 12 inches, Cloudcroft and
Sunspot 6 to 10 inches, Apache Summit 5 to 8 inches. Snowfall
totals could be higher along ridge line and west/southwest
facing slopes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com.