Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:57PM MST until December 29 at 2:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds

and heavy wet snow on trees and power lines could cause

extensive tree damage and power outages. Heavy snow and

drifting could close highways to traffic.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall forecast 2 PM Wednesday through

2 AM Thursday: Sierra Blanca Peak 10 to 12 inches, Cloudcroft

and Sunspot 6 to 10 inches, Apache Summit 5 to 8 inches.

Snowfall totals could be higher along ridge line and

west/southwest facing slopes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com.