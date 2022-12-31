High Wind Warning issued December 31 at 1:56AM CST until December 31 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ this morning to 9 PM CST /8 PM
MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.