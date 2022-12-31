High Wind Warning issued December 31 at 3:08AM CST until December 31 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.

