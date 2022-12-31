Skip to Content
today at 10:55 AM
Published 2:08 AM

Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 3:08AM CST until December 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis
Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /5 PM
MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

