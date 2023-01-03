Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 12:29PM MST until January 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin,
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley and Southern Tularosa
Basin Counties. In Texas, Western El Paso County and
Eastern/Central El Paso County Counties.

* WHEN…Now until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

