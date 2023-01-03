Skip to Content
today at 10:07 PM
Published 12:30 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 1:30PM CST until January 4 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving
and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis
Mountains Foothills, and Chinati Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ this morning to midnight CST
/11 PM MST/ tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

