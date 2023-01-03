Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 3:15AM CST until January 4 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving

and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis

Mountains Foothills, and Chinati Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ this morning to midnight CST

/11 PM MST/ tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.