Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 3:15AM CST until January 4 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving
and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis
Mountains Foothills, and Chinati Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ this morning to midnight CST
/11 PM MST/ tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.