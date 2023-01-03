Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 3:30AM MST until January 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Otero Mesa. In Texas, Northern Hudspeth
Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin and Southern Hudspeth
Highlands Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.