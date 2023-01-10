Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 12:27PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southeast Otero County. In Texas,
portions of Hudspeth and El Paso Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected during the
afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.