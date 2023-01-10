Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 12:27PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southeast Otero County. In Texas,

portions of Hudspeth and El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected during the

afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.