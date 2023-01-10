Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 12:49PM CST until January 11 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ to 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.