High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 1:22PM CST until January 11 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the
Davis Mountains and up to 80 mph in the Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher
elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be
especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Severe
turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying
light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.