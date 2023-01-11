High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 1:22PM CST until January 11 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the

Davis Mountains and up to 80 mph in the Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher

elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be

especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Severe

turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying

light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.